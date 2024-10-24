Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $561,581.47 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,587,446,725.051638 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00455114 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $487,272.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

