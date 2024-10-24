Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 159797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

