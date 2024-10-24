Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) were up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 124,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 207,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Generation Mining Stock Up 7.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$68.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Insider Activity

In other Generation Mining news, Director Jamie Levy acquired 162,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,830.00. Insiders have acquired 262,000 shares of company stock worth $59,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

