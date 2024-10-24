Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.3 billion-$23.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.5 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

GPC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.82. 101,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

