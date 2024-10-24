Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Lifted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 254,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.99. 140,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.