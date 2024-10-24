Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $528.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.26. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $25.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 78.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 2,305.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 368,546 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $1,723,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

