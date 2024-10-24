Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

