Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.60 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

