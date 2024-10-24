Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys 1,612 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

