Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $309,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

