Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $892,000 in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

RDVI opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

