Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $279.83 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $282.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

