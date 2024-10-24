Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $479.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.