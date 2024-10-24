Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

