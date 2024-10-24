Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Global Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 77.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $99,524.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,996,005.97. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 43,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,989 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

