Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 736,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,339,209 shares.The stock last traded at $44.75 and had previously closed at $44.97.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,914,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after acquiring an additional 501,120 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,814,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,629,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.