Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 2,977,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,033,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Globalstar Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

