GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 195,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 85,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

