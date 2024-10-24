Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.15. Grab shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 14,373,309 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at about $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410,574 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 18.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,243,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,309 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

