Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Lifted by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 2.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

