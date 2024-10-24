Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26, RTT News reports. Great Ajax had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 181.85%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Great Ajax Stock Down 2.4 %

AJX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 136,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

