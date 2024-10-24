Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Shares of SLB opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $59.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

