Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,412 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,572,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,625 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 2,925,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.