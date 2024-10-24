Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $265.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

