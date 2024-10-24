Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 6,029 Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000.

BILZ stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

