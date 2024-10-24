Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,777 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VONG stock opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.