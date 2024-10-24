Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

