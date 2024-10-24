Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after acquiring an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,807,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

