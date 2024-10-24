Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $465,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,092 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,041,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $570.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $562.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.69.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

