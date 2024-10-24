Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $122.37.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

