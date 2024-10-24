Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $48,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $389.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,197. The company has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $394.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

