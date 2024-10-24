Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $7,576.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,544.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.83 or 0.00531244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00104426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00231077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027716 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00070525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.