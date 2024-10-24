Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

