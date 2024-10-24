GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78,470 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.3% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $571.10 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.95 and a 200 day moving average of $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

