Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 1,441 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $15,087.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,062,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,002,406.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,140. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.17 and a beta of 0.79. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HGTY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

