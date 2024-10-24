Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HBB stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.94. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.