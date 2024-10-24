Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hammerson

Hammerson Price Performance

Hammerson Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.