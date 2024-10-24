HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $12.58. HarborOne Bancorp shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 42,853 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $508.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Eastern Bank bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 63.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 192.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

