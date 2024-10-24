Haywood Securities Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Q4 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Haywood Securities dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 73.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

