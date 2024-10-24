Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after buying an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after purchasing an additional 623,712 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in MSCI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,855,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

MSCI Stock Down 1.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $596.38 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

