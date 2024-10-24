Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $473,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $367.02 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.31 and its 200 day moving average is $384.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

