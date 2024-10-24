Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 18 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $670,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $562.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.36.

Get Our Latest Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.