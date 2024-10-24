Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 275 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $125.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.21, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

