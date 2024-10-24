Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 614 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.