Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 62 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $858.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

