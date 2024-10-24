Hedera 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.44 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $32.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00039563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,153,627 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,677,231,895.29786 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05166903 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $42,635,172.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

