Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 104,304 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 986,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 104,304 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III comprises about 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,108.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 41,158 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

