Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,473,000 after acquiring an additional 174,473 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.