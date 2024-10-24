Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.1 %

PH opened at $629.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $646.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $609.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

