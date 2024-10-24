Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $47.72 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $47,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JQUA stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

